Thomas Collins

Thomas Michael (Tom) Collins passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A native Floridian he was born September 13, 1945 to parents Robert Eugene and Mari Lee (Stafford) Collins of Jacksonville, Florida.
Tom began his career with Southern Bell in 1965 as a lineman and cable splicer while attending college in the evenings. In 1966-68 he proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 1st Infantry Division in the Republic of Viet Nam. Tom received numerous commendations and medals including The Bronze Star, Two Air Medals, Two Purple Hearts, Viet Nam Campaign and Service Medals, National Defense, Combat Infantry Badge and the Expert Rifleman Badge. Tom returned home to work for Southern Bell and in 1973 he was promoted to engineer and served in that capacity until 1987 when he took an early retirement. Tom and his business partner, Chip Nadeau formed Progressive Telephone Inc. (PTE) which provided telecommunications designs, plant contract inspections and other numerous functions for BellSouth, Fluor Global Services, Level 3 Telecommunications, JEA, AT&T and other companies. By 2001 PTE had 110 employees in eight states.
Tom was an avid fisherman and loved boating and the beach. Later he took up golf which he enjoyed for years. He and Jeanette made annual trips to their condo in Asheville. He was a good cook and enjoyed making new and different recipes for them. College and professional football were always on during the fall. Tom's quick wit was one of his best and lovable traits.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert E. Collins, Jr. After 38 years together, he is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Bohall) O'Connor as well as his three children, Donny Lee (Kathy) Collins, Tracy M. Baxter and Scott Michael (Trina) Collins. He has six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Other survivors include his brother, Kenneth Kuhn, sister, Cynthia (John) Hawes, sisters-in-law, Gwen Loadholtz and Bonnie (Glenn) Aspinwall. He has many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fruit Cove Baptist Church at 11:00am. A family-only reception and private military honors at the Jacksonville National Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice or the Boy Scouts of America.
St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
