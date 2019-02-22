|
DRAYTON
Homegoing Celebration for Elder Thomas Drayton will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Rock Deliverance Church For All People, 3636 Old Kings Rd.
He is survived by sisters, Pettronella Moore (Willey) & Berida Morris; other relatives and friends.
Viewing FRIDAY at The Church from 5 – 7 PM. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 22, 2019