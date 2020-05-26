Bazley
Thomas Edwin Bazley of Jacksonville Beach, FL left this world to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Tom was born in Jersey City, NJ to Alvin E. and Amelia C. Bazley on September 19, 1941. In 1950 he moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1959 and then served in the United States Marine Corps. He later graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in accounting and obtained his Certified Public Accountant license. He worked for several years in public accounting before taking a position as the controller and later, Chief Financial Officer for a steel erecting company in Jacksonville. Tom was an active member of the St. Paul's Catholic Church parish for over 45 years, serving as an usher for Sunday masses for over 20 years. He was on the board at Pablo Towers and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, William S. and younger brother James A. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elaine C. Bazley, his son Tom Bazley (Cathy) and their children Ellen and Carolyn, daughter Maria Smith (Darryl) and daughter Teresa Bazley (Holly); brothers John A. Bazley (Nancy) and Robert D. Bazley (Pat); sisters-in-law Joan Bazley (William S.) and Jean Bazley (James A.); brother-in-law C. LaRue Colgan (Betty); and many nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends in the Broadus-Raines Chapel on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service and interment will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Penney Farms Cemetery in Penney Farms, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-400
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 26 to May 27, 2020.