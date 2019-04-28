MCMORROW

Thomas F. McMorrow, Lieutenant Colonel (U.S. Army, Ret.) passed away April 16, 2019 at his home in Jacksonville. He was born in New York City on March 16, 1937 to Brigadier General Francis J. McMorrow and Catherine Fox McMorrow. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1959 and the Army Command and General Staff College in 1969. He earned an MBA degree from Tulane University in 1973 and later a Juris Doctor degree in 1980 from Georgetown University. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.

Tom retired from the Army and moved to Jacksonville in 1980. Over the years following he was associated as a corporate attorney with the Charter Oil Company, Craig Insurance Services and Fidelity National Title Insurance. In addition, he engaged in the private practice of law with many of Jacksonville's finest lawyers to include opening his own law office.

Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Cannon McMorrow; sons Thomas F. (James) McMorrow, Jr. of Gainesville, FL. and Christopher C. (Barbara) McMorrow of Jacksonville. He was most proud of his three grandsons, Tyler Cannon McMorrow, Jack Linden McMorrow and Harrison Fox McMorrow of Jacksonville. More like brothers to Tom were Linda's brother L. Kinder (Barbara) Cannon III and G. Frederick (Selby) Kaiser. Additional survivors are his sisters, Margaret Anglin, St. Petersburg, FL and Mary Swanson of Valrico, FL, four nieces and three nephews. He was predeceased by his niece Kimberly Cannon Servis.

On this sad occasion we recall the words in the West Point Alma Mater: And when our work is done,

Our course on earth is run,

May it be said, 'Well done! Be thou at peace.

Well done, Tom, be at peace.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 3 at the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 7500 Southside Boulevard at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Episcopal Church, the or Northeast Florida Community Hospice.