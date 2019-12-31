|
Quinn
Mr. Thomas F. "Tom" Quinn, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2019. Surviving family include his wife of 62 years, Miriam A. Quinn; 3 children: Tom (Wanda) Quinn, Lorna (Charles) Anno and Eric (Amy) Quinn; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 sister and 1 brother. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Hobson Auditorium with Rev. Steve McCollum, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to : https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020