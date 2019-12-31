Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Quinn

Add a Memory
Thomas F. Quinn Obituary
Quinn
Mr. Thomas F. "Tom" Quinn, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 10, 2019. Surviving family include his wife of 62 years, Miriam A. Quinn; 3 children: Tom (Wanda) Quinn, Lorna (Charles) Anno and Eric (Amy) Quinn; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 sister and 1 brother. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Hobson Auditorium with Rev. Steve McCollum, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to : https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -