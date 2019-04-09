Home

Thomas Francis Tesreau

Thomas Francis Tesreau, 58, of Jacksonville passed away April 5, 2019.
He was a fishing and hunting enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife Sally, daughter Lisa Saliba, sisters Sharon Price, Sandra Loudermilk, Toni Tesreau, brothers RJ Ferry and James Tesreau, many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM Tuesday April 9, 2019 in Evergreen Chapel.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, Florida 32206 (904) 353-3649.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019
