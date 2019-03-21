Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
Thomas Grady Campbell, 78, also lovingly known as Buddy, born August 6, 1940, in Greenwood, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. He was the oldest of 5 children, he had 3 brothers and 1 sister. He had 5 children: Thomas, James, JoLynn, Jeanne, and Jennifer. He had 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He ran Campbell Auto Park in Miami for 30 years. He later moved to Callahan and ran a sign business for the remainder of his working life. The sign business was more of a hobby for him. He used to say he would do it for free, that's how much he enjoyed it. Tom will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He enjoyed the time he got to spend with his children and grandchildren, whether it was in Miami while they were growing up or with his adult children, and grandchildren at the property in Callahan or time spent in Orlando. He also made many fond memories with his adult children on his yearly trips to bike week in Daytona Beach. He was a friend to many and always willing to help out. He will be forever remembered and loved. He was a member at Lake Forest Church of Christ. He will be remembered at a service on Friday March 22, 2019 at Lake Forest Church of Christ. The viewing will be at 10am followed by the service at 11am and the burial at Riverside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Vitas Hospice.
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019
