Lueders
Thomas Haywood Lueders,79, went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Tom was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1958 and joined the Navy. Later, he began his career with JEA and eventually served as a firefighter with JFRD in 1967. He retired as a Captain in 1989.
He married the love of his life, Betty, in 1961. Together, they raised their daughters Cyndi and LaDonna. They enjoyed many years of traveling and adventures. Tom was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, boating, dancing and watching his FL Gators.
Tom cherished his family and was their anchor, always willing to give advice and help in any way. He was a devoted Christian man. He attended Monument Point Fellowship Church for the last 23 years. His faith in God carried him thru an extended illness and was an inspiration to all his family and many friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughters Cyndi (Mike) Poland and LaDonna (Kurtis) Wilson, his grandsons Ian, Ryan (Holly), and Chris (Jill), 3 great-grandchildren Evangeline, Pax, and Milo, his sisters Joann and Cathy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Minnie and Jerry Denmark, sister, Faye, and brother, Bruce.
A memorial service honoring Tom's life will be held Saturday, October 3 at 11 am at Monument Point Fellowship Church, 13720 Mt. Pleasant Road, 32225. Due to Covid-19, please text Cyndi (904)463-2394 or LaDonna (904)545-3828 to reserve a seat. Face masks are requested to be worn until you are seated.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to ZERO-The End of Prostate Cancer, 515 King Street, Suite 420, Alexandria, VA 22314, or online.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com