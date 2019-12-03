|
|
HUTCHINS
Thomas Edwin Hutchins, T.E. (Ed), 90, of Jacksonville Florida passed away December 1, 2019 surrounded by his children. He is survived by his son Russell Hutchins, and his wife Becky, his daughter Candy Adkins and her husband Rob; six grandchildren, Joshua Adkins, Angela Hutchins, Emily Adkins, Brook Hutchins, Daniel Adkins, and Wyatt Hutchins. Ed was born in Pirve, Mississippi May 3, 1929. He was a longtime member of First Coast Baptist Church and the Victory Class. He was a member of the American Legion, and Masonic Lodge #266. He served in the Army, was a veteran of the Korean War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was retired from CSX where he worked for 47 years. He was an avid lifelong golfer. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in his name please be made to The Salvation Army or .
Visitation will be Wednesday at HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERMEAD FUNERAL HOME, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL at 2:00 with a service at 3:00. Interment to follow.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019