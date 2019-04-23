Home

Thomas J. Rabern Obituary
RABERN
Thomas J. Rabern passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19,2019 at the age of 83. "Tom CLU LUTCF" son of Joseph A. and Annie M. Rabern, both deceased. He was born in Atlanta, Ga where he graduated from Georgia Tech in 1958 and was a member of the Beta Pi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He spent 6 years in the Navy and USNR being discharged at NAS Jax, Jacksonville, Fl where he played softball for NAS-Admin. Winning the base championship in 1961. Tom worked in the insurance business for 36 years in various capacities from agent to home office manager of advanced underwriting, traveling throughout the southeast. Prior to entering the insurance business, he worked 2 years with Sears Roebuck. Mr. Rabern is survived by his lovely and loving wife of 55 years, Ann E. and son Jeffery A. and daughter Kimberly A, (son-in-law Tom Stephenson) and grandchildren Kaitlyn and Ryan. Tom was very active with Westside Baptist Church serving as a deacon and usher. Tom was very active at the Riverside YMCA.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 in the Teachy Chapel of Westside Baptist Church at 11:00A.M.
Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with Military Honors.
Donations may be made to the YMCA Riverside by typing 71777 in the "TO" and type the words "FCYMCA29" in Toms name.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 23, 2019
