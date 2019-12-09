|
|
Sobolewski
Thomas J. Sobolewski "Sobo" passed peacefully on Saturday, December 7th, 2019.
Tom will be missed by all who knew and loved him! He was a devoted and wonderful husband, brother, father, G-Pa & friend. Tom hailed from Steubenville, OH where he grew up a successful athlete and went on to play college football at the University of Cincinnati. Following college, he was a school teacher for a brief time before entering the FBI as a Special Agent where he had a successful and very rewarding career. We cannot say enough great things about him and the legacy he left for all fortunate enough to have known him! A memorial service will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Ponte Vedra Beach on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 AM followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Hospice at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ in memory of Sobo.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019