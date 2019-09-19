|
Hasty
Thomas Jefferson (T.J.) Hasty, Jr. 1933-2019. Mr. Hasty grew up in Brooksville, FL. He was a Christian man, outspoken with a sense of humor, and devoted to the well-being of his family. T.J. served in the U.S. Army and taught mathematics at Florida A&M University. He worked for Lockheed, retired as an engineer from BellSouth, and was owner and CEO of Arlington Custom Printing, Inc. for ten years. Mr. Hasty is survived by his wife, Irene, and children Vickie, Thomas III, Ronald, Bradley, Calamity, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery on September 27, 2019.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019