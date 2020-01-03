|
|
Barton
Dr. Thomas L. Barton, Ph.D., age 70, passed away while surrounded by his family on Sunday, Dec 29th, 2019. He was born November 16th, 1949 in Jacksonville, Florida. He is survived by his four children, Robert, Hayley, Grant, and Ted, his brothers, Quinn R. Barton, James G. Barton, and sister, Beverly H. Kolodinsky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Quinn R. Barton Sr. and his brother, Donald E. Barton. Dr. Barton was a native to Jacksonville, Florida and attended Bishop Kenny High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Virginia. He later earned his Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Accounting at the University of Florida. Dr. Barton was a certified public accountant (CPA) as well as a recognized international pioneer in Enterprise Risk Management Research. Thomas was a prolific author with over 50 professional publications, five books, and one audiobook. Dr. Barton taught professional development seminars and performed consulting work in both the public and private sectors. Thomas was a fixture at the University of North Florida, where he spent over 36 years as a professor of Accounting and Finance and served as Faculty Advisor for UNF's Accounting Club-Alpha Sigma Pi. He was deeply passionate about his students and their future success. Thomas led a full and multifaceted life. He had a great passion for film, theater, and travel. This love he shared and passed along to countless others. Thomas authored a book with movie producer Ed Feldman and also created an Accounting in Film course that he taught at UNF. He was a loving and caring father, brother, uncle, and godfather. Whether it be to his family, students, colleagues, or friends Thomas was always quick to give meaningful advice and thoughtful encouragement. His passing is a great loss to us all, but the legacy he has left behind will continue to flourish. Family, friends, and others whose lives Thomas touched are invited to the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida at 2 pm on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 to reminisce, grieve, and celebrate a profound life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Coggin College of Business at the University of North Florida. St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020