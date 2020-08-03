1/1
Thomas Lee Peery
1942 - 2020

PEERY
Thomas Lee Peery, 77, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on July 31, 2020.
He was born in Kansas City, MO on August 16, 1942. Tom graduated from Rosedale High School in Kansas City, MO. He married Joyce Ann Ludlam on December 31, 1961. Tom had a career in television production for various employers. He served in the United States Navy for 4 years and had a passion for playing and watching golf. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ann Ludlam Peery; his two sons, Michael Peery (Michelle) and Rusty Peery (Holly); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5th in Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home with James "Pop" Williams, as Officiant, followed by entombment in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Due to current COVID restrictions and guidelines, there will be limited seating and social distancing observed as well as face mask requirements.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. www.greenlawnjacksonville.com (904) 396-2522.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
