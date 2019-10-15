|
Lyerly
November 28, 1941 – October 4, 2019
Thomas Jackson Lyerly, Sr., age 77, died peacefully in his home on October 4, 2019. Tom was born in Jacksonville, FL to Dr. James G. Lyerly and Emily MacIlwain Lyerly. Tom later moved to Lawrenceville, GA and spent the last year and a half in Destin, FL. Tom attended Robert E Lee High School in Jacksonville. He went to Duke University, Florida State University and the University of North Florida achieving a degree in nursing. Tom also enjoyed a career in commodity trading, was a stay at home father way before its time and provided around the clock nursing care for his father and his sister, Peggy. in their final years.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Zelle Lyerly, his wife of 32 years, Leda Shaw Lyerly (whom he called "the love of his life"), his sister, Peggy Lyerly Lebo, and his sister, Ann Lyerly Blankenship. Tom is survived by his brother, James G. Lyerly, Jr.; his three sons, Bryan J. Lyerly (and wife, Christine) of Stuart, FL, Robert J. Lyerly (and wife, Karen) of Destin, FL, Thomas J. Lyerly, Jr. (and wife April) of Marietta, GA and his grandchildren, Emily Lyerly Spector (and husband Austin) of Pensacola. FL, Robert J. Lyerly, Jr. of Charlotte. NC. and Courtney, Kirsten and Chloe Lyerly of Marietta GA.
Tom will be remembered as a kind and gentle man of few words but incredible will. Tom loved fishing with his sons, the North Carolina mountains, the Destin sunsets, good coffee, cigars and scotch.
Services for Tom will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Others of Northwest Florida, 200 Beach Drive, Building H, Destin, FL 32541
