Thomas Marshall Madison Sr, 89, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away Monday November 2nd, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville on January 11, 1931, the son of Margaret McClung and William McKee Madison. Tom attended Fishweir, John Gorrie and graduated from Lee High School a member of the National Honor Society in 1949. He was a member of AEL at Gorrie and PLE at Lee. He attended Washington and Lee University, where he was a SAE, and graduated Cum Laude in 1953 from the Commerce School with a degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, a Commerce School honor society.
In July 1953 he was sworn into Naval Reserve and in September reported for duty in Class #14 at the Officer's Candidate School in Newport, RI. In January he was commissioned an Ensign and reported for duty on the staff of the Commander Mine Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet in Charleston, SC where he stayed until he was placed on inactive duty as a LTJG in January 1957.
On June 11, 1955 he and Julie Russell were married for 65 wonderful years. He joined Florida Machine and Foundry Co. and FLECO Corporation January 1957 as a management trainee. He retired as President and Co-Chairman of the Board in 1986. He was active in the National Foundry Association, and served on their Board. He was active in The Steel Founders Society of America serving on their Board and was Vice President in 1983. He was active in the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, The Committee of 100, and the World Trade Committee. He served on the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Jacksonville from 1975 until 1983 and Hope Haven Children Children's Clinic.
Upon retirement, Tom and Julie spent the summers in Balsam and then Waynesville, North Carolina. They had some beautiful travel experiences and small ship cruises in some fascinating areas of the world. They both loved the game of golf and played many rounds overseas. They were members of Timuquana Country Club (Senior Club Champion in 1986), the Goofy Golf Group, Laurel Ridge Country Club, and the 200 Club (the Society of Two Hundred Gentlemen Senior Golfers in USA). He was the 200 Club Champion in 1995. They had some wonderful trips playing golf all over the US, and met some wonderful people. Tom was on the board and worked his way up the chain of command to Captain in 1999. He then was active as an Honorary Member.
He was a long time member of St Mark's Episcopal Church. He looked forward to his annual spiritual retreat at Manresa House of Retreats in Convent, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife Julie, sons Thomas Marshall Madison Jr (Christopher Candies), Baker Wells Madison (Diane), grandchildren Ashley Reynoso (Elizabeth), Christina Madison (Peter Perlman), Margaret Madison (Janis Bergbrede), Julia Madison, and Wells Madison, great grandchild Branson Reynoso, brother Dr. William M. Madison Jr (Julia), numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the staff of Home Instead and Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, gifts in loving memory of Tom may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Ave, Jacksonville, Fl, 32210, Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fl, 32257, or a charity of your choice
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the funeral to celebrate Tom's life on Thursday November 19th at 1pm will be private. However, the service will be live-streamed for viewing on the St. Mark's website. Following the service, the family will greet friends at a reception at 3pm at Timuquana Country Club, 4028 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, Fl, 32210.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main St (904) 353-3649.
