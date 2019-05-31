Maida

Thomas Maida, 85, passed away on April 18, 2019. Tom lived in Florida all of his life. After high school, college and serving in the U.S. Navy, he spent his career as a stock broker in Tampa. He enjoyed gardening, race horses, history of World War II, politics and Key Lime Pie. Tom will be greatly missed by his wife of 26 years, Denise Downing Maida of Islamorada, and all of her family, his brother George Maida of Galveston, TX, nephew James Johns of St. Augustine, cousins Dorothy Maida and Karen McCormick of Orange Park, Tom and Michael Maida of Tallahassee, his nephew and devoted caregiver, Derek Carr of Phoenix, AZ and many good friends, especially Dr. Shawn Stephens of Lake City. The service in celebration of Tom's life will be held at Coral Isles Church in Tavernier, FL on Saturday July 13 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Just Older Youth, Inc. P.O. Box 1735 Tavernier, FL 33070.

