|
|
Maloney
Thomas S. Maloney, 76, a long-time resident of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away November 9, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late William H. and Doris C. Maloney. The Maloney family moved to Jacksonville in 1957 where Tom attended Bishop Kenny High School and St. Leo College Prep, St. Leo, Florida.
Tom continued his education at the Belmont Abbey College, Belmont, North Carolina, where he earned his degree in Business Administration and Economics. He was member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.
After a brief career in the car business with GM and Chrysler the strong draw to return to Florida brought Tom back to Jacksonville. He began a long successful career as an Agency Manager for Prudential and later for John Hancock. He received many awards for Excellence and Achievement. Tom elected to retire early in 1998.
In his retirement, Tom pursued his life-long passion for bass fishing and was an active member, competitor and past president of the St. John's Bass Club. He continued this passion and made many great friends "chunking and winding" whenever the opportunity arose. The big one never got away from Tom!
Tom is survived by his wife Christy (Walker) Maloney of 32 years and his three daughters: Sheridan M. Watson (Pat), Atlanta; Stacey M. Zazzara (Jeff), Atlanta; and Bridget M. Gilmore of Jacksonville; Tom's two stepchildren: Jason P. Richards (Mistee) and Meredith Richards both of Jacksonville. He is survived by eight grandchildren. Tom's surviving family also include brother Michael W. Maloney (Linda Soleil), Salem, Oregon; sister Jo (Carolyn) Maloney, Jacksonville and Glory Sullivan (Tom), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 10am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 followed immediately by a reception at the Florida Yacht Club. The family requests that only family members be present for the interment at Oaklawn Cemetery.
If you wish to remember Tom, the family suggested a memorial be made to Community Hospice in lieu of flowers. They are truly Angels of Mercy.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019