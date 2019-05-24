MARTIN

Thomas Zachariah "T.Z." Martin Jr. 87, passed away May 20, 2019 peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. T.Z. was born October 22, 1931 in Miami, Florida to Letha Juanita Walker Martin and Thomas Z. Martin Jr. At age 7, the family moved to Madison, Florida where Tommy attended elementary and Madison High School. T.Z. joined the U.S. Navy 1948-1953, one month shy of turning 17. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Sheppard and proposed to her under the "Treaty Oak". The married July 26, 1952 and had three children.. Cindy, Chris and Steve. Jackie, sadly passed away three months before their 60th wedding anniversary. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Jacksonville National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve, he was employed at St. Regis paper mill. In 1959, he joined the Duval County Road Patrol until consolidation in which, he began employment with JSO. In 1970, he became and evidence technician, or, E.T., remaining and active police officer until retiring in 1995. E.Z. T.Z., never met a person that he didn't call a "friend". He loved to party! He loved all music! "Let's Boogie!", karaoke every Friday night at American Legion Post 88, playing poker, and especially working in his flower garden every day. "You did good George!!" Tommy was predeceased by his mother, father, step mother and wife. He is survived by his three children: Cindy Ballasso (Steven Srgo), Chris Martin (Donna), and Steve Martin (Anna), 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Service: Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd (904)744-8422.. burial at: Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Rd. at 11 A.M.

