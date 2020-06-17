Thomas McCallum
McCallum
Thomas Alan "Max" McCallum, Sr. passed away on June 13, 2020. He was born in Mayo, Florida December 8th, 1932 to Bill and Bessie McCallum. Thomas played in the marching band and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1951. After graduation, he served in the Air Force for four years, and during that time he was stationed in Korea. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked at The Jacksonville Journal and The Florida Times-Union. He retired after forty years of service as a printing distribution foreman.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Martha (Ted) McCallum; children, Thomas A. McCallum, Jr. (Cathy); grandson, Thomas A. McCallum, III; brother, William Edgar (Gabby) McCallum and number of relatives and friends.
The graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 10 AM at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL. The visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Funerals by T.S. Warden 4315 N. Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Please sign the family guest book. @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St. 765-1234
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
