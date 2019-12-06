|
Meyung
Thomas Meyung, age 84, passed away on November 28, 2019.
Cincinnati was Thomas's lifelong home until relocating to Florida with HUD in 1993. His career in the Cincinnati housing and building industry was broad and diversified from builder to contractor to real estate broker. He was an active civic leader, had a passion for art, was a talented painter and enjoyed creating beautiful gardens. Thomas was a lifelong practicing Catholic and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Caryl Simmons Meyung; daughter, Anne Dundes; sons, Paul Meyung(Jami) and John Meyung (Kelli); four step-children; sister, Shirley Paolello; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. His wife of 59 years, Shirlee Meyung preceded Thomas in death.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00am, Saturday, December 14th in the main St. Josephs Catholic Church, 11757 Old St. Augustine Rd.. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to or Catholic Relief Services.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019