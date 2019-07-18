MITCHELL

Thomas Edward Mitchell of Orange Park, FL died on July 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 58 years old. Thomas was born on February 28, 1961, in Lowell, Massachusetts.

He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy for eight years. While enlisted he worked as an Intelligence Specialist obtaining the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. Thomas began a career in law enforcement with the Gainesville Police Department. In May of 1989, he joined the Jacksonville Sherriff's Office. He was on Patrol and later in his career was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. After serving 26 years he retired. In 2015, Thomas became the Chief of Security at the FSCJ North Campus in Jacksonville. He retired in 2018 due to health issues. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 21 years; Paige, daughter; Anna, son; Brandon (Candace), granddaughters; Lavender and Ivy, mother; Rosemary, brothers; Michael (Karen) and Shawn (Robyn), sister; Dawn (Kevin), in-laws; Jeff and Lisa Givens, sisters-in-law; Sarah and Katie and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Thomas Mitchell's life will be held at the Trinity Baptist Church on 800 Hammond Blvd. on July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. He will receive military and police honors. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road Middleburg, Florida 32068. Please leave words of comfort at

www.hollyhillfunerals.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 18 to July 21, 2019