Thomas Nathaniel Green


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Thomas Nathaniel Green Obituary
Green
A Homegoing Celebration for Elder Thomas Nathaniel Green, Jr. will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Philippian Community Church, 7875 New Kings Rd. Elder Green transitioned May 31, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Keecher Green; a number of other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Today from 5-7pm and at the church from 10 am until the hour of service. Interment will be held in Restlawn Cemeteries, North. Arrangements by Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave, W. (904) 252-1573.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 7, 2019
