Thomas Ranney

Ranney
Thomas Arthur Ranney, aged 89, of Akron, OH, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tom was born in Akron to his parents Arthur Fobare Ranney and Effie Murphy Ranney on March 31, 1931. He spent his youth lifeguarding during the summer in Akron while attending Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach. Upon graduation from Seabreeze he was voted best looking Senior Superlative. He attended and graduated from Florida State University with a Political Science degree and was actively involved in numerous on campus political clubs as well as serving as President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.
Following graduation in 1953, Tom was hired by the IBM Corporation and enjoyed a 44-year sales, sales training, executive management, and lobbyist career. He quickly rose through the ranks and was named IBM's youngest branch manager in 1960. He continued his career in Orlando, Tampa, New York and Dallas and then moved to Jacksonville in 1980 where he ultimately retired in 1997.
While in Jacksonville, Tom served on the boards of University of North Florida, The American Cancer Society, and was the Chairman of the Board for the United Way. Tom was also an active member of Rotary International for nearly 40 years in Tampa Dallas and Jacksonville where he served as President from 1991-1992. He was also very dedicated to the Boy Scouts of America throughout his entire life serving in many capacities. He was also awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts of America senior executives for distinguished service to youth. Tom was a member of the South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church for 40 years serving in various positions including Elder, Session Member, and Trustee.
Tom met Janet Stark while attending Florida State University and they married in Daytona Beach on November 26, 1955. Tom and Janet would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Tom is survived by his loving family, wife Janet, son Tom Ranney Jr. (Melinda), daughter Sharon Schnatterly (Eric), son John Ranney (Kelly), and grandchildren Amanda, Brendan, Jack, Tucker and Griffin.
A celebration of life will be held at 11am Saturday, August 1, 2020 at South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 2139 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom's honor to South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church. http://www.sjaxpc.org
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com