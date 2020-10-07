1/
Thomas Roycraft
1929 - 2020
Thomas Joseph Roycraft, 91, born May 8, 1929 to Warren and Lorraine Roycraft passed away October 6th.
He was a member of the Baptist faith.
At the end of WWII he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Korean War. His medals include WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, Navy Occupation Medal (European). He served several tours of duty on the USS Franklin D Roosevelt, the USS Lake Champlain, USS Randolph, USS Siboney, USS Oriskany and the USS Forrestal.
Following 20 years of service he joined the Mayport Naval Air Station fire department as a firefighter with his devoted brother Ted Roycraft.
He was a lifelong member and one of the founders of the J. Wendell Fargis Lodge. He was an honorary member of Duval Lodge.
He loved world travel, deep sea fishing and serving others. He was devoted to God, his country and his family.
He is preceded in death by his former wife, Lola M Ang, daughter Mildred Anita and step-son Lawrence Edward.
He is survived by daughters Jean Ann (Steve) and grandson Allie Truman, Lois Dowling (Woody) and grandsons Robert (Tiffaney) and Eric and great grandsons Ryan and Rhett and devoted nephew Scott Roycraft.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to J. Wendell Fargis Lodge or Duval Lodge.
The family will have a graveside service with Masonic Rites and military honors at 2pm Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS GREENLAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4300 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904)396-2522 GreenlawnJacksonville.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
4300 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9043962522
