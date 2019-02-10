Home

Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Thomas Brett
BRETT
Thomas S. Brett, son of Kathleen (Scully) and Thomas V. Brett, passed away at Community Hospice on February 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 71. Tom grew up in Hartford, CT, attended local schools and graduated from HPHS, class of 1965. He served in the USAF from 1965 to 1969 with overseas assignment.
Tom joined Hartford National Bank in 1969 and held various management positions until he retired from banking in 1997. At that time he and his wife relocated to St. Johns, FL. Tom leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine; and sisters, Nancy Brett of Norwich and Mary Chamberland of Mansfield, CT; and nephews, Peter LeClaire and Thomas Chamberland of Mansfield, CT. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225,

is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 10, 2019
