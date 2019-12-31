|
Reinhard
Mr. Thomas Saunders Reinhard was born December 3rd, 1959 in Lafayette, IN. He was raised in Arlington Heights, IL by his father Edward Saunders Reinhard and loving mother Juanita Lucille Reinhard. He attended Monmouth College and later graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Tom worked in aeronautics until moving to Denver to attend Denver Automotive and Diesel College where he met the love of his life, Janie. Upon graduating Tom and Janie were married and moved to Jacksonville, FL. Tom worked for Ring Power Corp. and then Bendex Field Engineering Corp. Tom became a police officer in 1989, serving on the SWAT team and earning many honors and accommodations. The highlight of his successful 25-year law enforcement career was the 10 years he spent on the Mounted Unit with his partner Chocolate. Tom was liked by all who knew him and adored and loved by his family and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his father and mother, and his daughter Lauren Christine Reinhard. He is survived by his loving wife Janie Reinhard, daughter Amanda Brie Reinhard, sister Lucy Reinhard, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family gives heartfelt thanks to Mayo St. Vincents and Clay St. Vincents, ICU for their dedication and support for Tom and his family during their difficult times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Tom's name to the YMCA of the Rockies. It is a magical place where many heartfelt and lasting family memories were born.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020