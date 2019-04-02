EVANS

Thomas Scala Evans of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born in Gainesville, FL, on May 7, 1989, and was the only child of Holly Scala. Thomas was known for his unparalleled compassion and willingness to befriend anyone. He loved his family and was an amazing father. He always put the needs of others before his own. Thomas had an innate ability to make you feel like part of his family even if he just met you. An Eagle Scout and advocate for others, Thomas left this world trying to help those in need. He leaves behind his two children, Lilyanne and Mani; his mother, Holly Scala; his father, Greg Evans; his fiance, Katrina Tucker. Thomas also leaves behind his brother, Christopher Vedvick; and numerous family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on April 4, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville Beach, with a luncheon immediately following in the fellowship hall. A private inurnment will follow. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary