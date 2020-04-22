Home

Thomas Shaffer


1970 - 2020
Thomas Shaffer Obituary
Shaffer
Thomas Edward Shaffer, 49, of Middleburg, Florida, loss his three year fight with cancer on April 10, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on December 20, 1970 to Roslyn Marie Panichas and the late Arthur Thomas Shaffer.
Thomas is survived by his mother and his three children: Korey Shaffer (Tiffany), of Middleburg, Florida; Justin Shaffer and Giselle Shaffer, of East Providence, Rhode Island. Also, his granddaughter Aviana Rasasane, sister Crystal Shaffer, nephew Jevon Shaffer-McGoogin, grandmother, Alice Brown and many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -