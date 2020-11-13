Russell
Dr. Thomas Sheldon Russell, 89, passed away on September 27, 2020. He was born July 24, 1931, an only child, to Charles Marion Sheldon and Alice Thomas Russell in Florence, Alabama. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1949. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Florence State University in 1951. He attended the University of Alabama's School of Dentistry in Birmingham, earning his DMD in 1955 and as president of his class. He served as a lieutenant in the U. S. Navy Dental Corps in Parris Island, S. C. two years before opening a private practice in Jacksonville in 1957. He had a distinguished career for more than 35 years. He was a man of many talents. He was a businessman, an avid Crimson Tide fan, an actor, an artist, was on the college tennis team, played golf, played racquetball, and loved to travel.
Most important to him was his family. He is survived by Perry Jones Russell, his wife of 52 years, 6 children, Thomas S. Russell, Jr., Terry Roberts (Gary), Cathy Walker (Tim), Katherine Taylor (Macy), Charles Russell (Lorien), and Ashley VanWagner (Mark). Grandchildren: Miranda Russell, Clay Roberts, Casey Roberts, Andy Walker, Holly Hardie, Leo, Russell, and Richard VanWagner. Four great-grandchildren: Camille and Emily Hardie, Raylee, and Anabelle Walker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of NE FL, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jax. FL32257
