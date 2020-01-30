Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
1937 - 2020
Thomas Stiff Obituary
Stiff
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Thomas Stiff, exuberant Gator fan, devoted husband and father, peacefully passed away at the age of 82. Tom was born in Edison, New Jersey, and moved to Jacksonville with his family in 1955. He was educated on the "hallowed ground" of the University of Florida and practiced school psychology for the Duval County School System for 32 years. On April 19, 1975, he married his sweetheart Candy, and they raised their daughter, Hilary. Most of Tom's leisure time was spent outdoors, including surfing the waves of many shores, hiking Machu Picchu, scuba diving in Hawaii, rafting in Montana, cruising in Alaska, jogging, among many other sports, and traveling with his family. Although he was often watching the Mighty Gators play in the Swamp, baseball was his favorite sport of all. Tom is survived by his wife Candy, his daughter Hilary, and his beloved brother Grant. A visitation will be held at the Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home on 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, February 1, at 2:00 pm followed by a Memorial service at 3:00 pm. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
