1/
Thomas Sween
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sween
Thomas Erling Sween, "Thom"
11/21/1955 - 09/18/2020
Peacefully passed away on Friday, 9/18/2020 in San Diego, CA
Thom went to Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, FL and the University of Florida in Gainesville.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Lillian Menard Sween, Sisters, Peggy Sween Knowles and DeeAnn Sween Koenig,and his loving partner, John W. East, John's parents, Bill and Gloria East, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday 9/26/2020 at the El Camino Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved