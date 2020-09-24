Sween
Thomas Erling Sween, "Thom"
11/21/1955 - 09/18/2020
Peacefully passed away on Friday, 9/18/2020 in San Diego, CA
Thom went to Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, FL and the University of Florida in Gainesville.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Lillian Menard Sween, Sisters, Peggy Sween Knowles and DeeAnn Sween Koenig,and his loving partner, John W. East, John's parents, Bill and Gloria East, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday 9/26/2020 at the El Camino Cemetery, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121
