|
|
Koski
Thomas Toivo Koski, 80, 0f Lake City, passed away on Friday evening, November 15, 2019, at the Baya Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center in Lake City after an extended illness. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on April 15, 1936, to the late Toivo and Millicent Downs Koski. He has made Lake City his home for over the last 30 years and was the Owner/Operator of K's TV repair shop here in Lake City. He was also an Avionics Electrician with the Florida Air Guard for over 28 years. He was a Fletcher High School 1956 graduate and in his spare time enjoyed tinkering with his Mercedes cars and watching T.V. He is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Ellen Mae Koski.
He is survived by his son, Thomas Toivo Ponsell (Lesley) of Lake City; brother, George Koski (Jean Ellen) of Jacksonville Beach and granddaughter, Jessica Ponsell of Mississippi.
Memorial graveside services for Mr. Koski will be conducted on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the H. Warren Smith Cemetery in Jacksonville Beach with Pastor Richard Heston officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019