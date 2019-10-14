|
Thomas "Tom" James Turner passed away peacefully Friday, October 11th surrounded by his loyal family. Tom was born on February 22, 1943, in Oakboro, N.C and attended high school at Pactolus in Washington, N.C. He was a proud veteran of the U.S Army and served from 1963-1969, which was followed with a career that spanned 50 years both at Hamilton Beach and Revlon. A fishing enthusiast and eager handyman, he took on multiple projects to help others no matter how he felt at that moment. He did what he could, as long as he could. He is proceeded in death by his parents J.B and Myrtle Gibson Turner, sister Dorothy Lesley, and brother George Turner. He was known as a respected and stern man with a strong heart underneath it all. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Herbenar Turner, his daughter, Tammy Jean Houk and her husband, James Houk. As well as his sisters, Lillie Campbell, Carolyn Welborn, Janice Gosset and her husband Bill Gosset, sister in law Ginger Turner Roberts and husband Tony; His stepson Keith Herbenar and his wife Korey Herbenar, his stepdaughter Ann Prince and her husband Steve, as well as 8 grandchildren which include Ashley and Corey Ormond. Funeral services to be held on Tuesday, October 15th at 1:00 pm at Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C. Internment at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Pickens, S.C. In lieu of flowers, dontations may be made to the Carcinoid .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019