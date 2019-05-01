Wilson

Thomas Edward Wilson passed peacefully on April 30, 2019 in his home in Jacksonville, Florida at age 69. Tommy was born February 25, 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Bernice and Fred Wilson. Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Wilson; his children, Rusty Wilson, Chad Wilson (Allison) and Kelli Wilson; his granddaughter Kaitlin Wilson, and his brother Fred Wilson (Trish).

Tommy graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1968 and the University of North Florida in 1985. Tommy worked for Rex Packaging for more than 30 years, as VP and CFO. The Wilson Family is very thankful for the Hall family's generosity over Tom's many years of employment.

Tommy really enjoyed the game of golf, loved boating and shrimping with family and friends, and looked forward to his cruises.

All are invited to the viewing on Thursday, May 2nd, 7pm to 9pm with Rosary Service at 8pm at San Jose Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 10am also, at San Jose Catholic Church.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.

