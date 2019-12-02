|
Thyra Elizabeth Beaudrot, 86, of Orange Park, FL passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and will be remembered for her selfless commitment to her family. Thyra was preceded in death by her husband, Marion (Bud) Beaudrot. Thyra is survived by her sons, Lewis Beaudrot, Lee (Debbie) Beaudrot, and Michael (Nickie) Beaudrot; daughters, Susan (Wayne) Steudler and Frances (Douglas) Tomlinson; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Island View Baptist Church, 900 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 pm and burial will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com. Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019