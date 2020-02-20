Home

Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
(904) 282-9336
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Holly Hill Funeral Home
3601 Old Jennings Road
Middleburg, FL 32068
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd
Jacksonville, FL
Tillman Davis Obituary
Davis
Mr. Tillman Calvin Davis died peacefully late Saturday February 8, 2020. TC, as his friends and family called him, recently celebrated his 94th birthday.
He was born in Jacksonville Fla and was the third youngest of eleven children. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife of 71 years, Doris Davis. He is survived by his daughters: Cynthia Ferrell, Linda Duncan (Jeff); granddaughter, Tracy Harper; and great grandson, Elias Harper. Also nieces: Kathy Davis (John), Star Coulling, Ginny Ann Davis; nephews: TJ Davis, David Davis Paul Steinbrick (Cheryl) and David Steinbrick (Jo Ann).
TC entered the US Navy in1943 and was a veteran of WW2, the Korean conflict, and Viet Nam. He saw action in the Pacific Theater during WW2 serving on several Navy Carriers including USS Shangri La, Roosevelt, Hornet Constitution and Antietan. His military awards include the Navy Commendation medal, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, American Campaign Medal, and others. He felt honored and proud to have served his country.
Mr. Davis was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his longtime friends, Stan and Joe. He traveled extensively to Alaska and Canada in his motorhome with his family. He spent most of his years in Melrose Fla on his lake property, which he built his dream home.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM, February 28, 2020 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Following promptly at 2pm a full military honors service will be provided at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Rd, Jacksonville Fla 32218 in Lane 1.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
