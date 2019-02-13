Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
742 Arlington Road North
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tillman Lankford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tillman James "TJ" Lankford


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tillman James "TJ" Lankford Obituary
LANKFORD
Tillman James "TJ" Lankford, 93, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1925 in Ambrose, GA. He married Mary Helen Murphy in 1951. They settled in Arlington where they raised their five children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 742 Arlington Road North, Jacksonville, FL on Thursday February 14 at 11:00 am with Rev. James R Boddie, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Park Cemetery 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211, where military honors will be rendered. A reception will be held at the church following the committalservice.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at ArlingtonParkFuneralHome.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.