|
|
LANKFORD
Tillman James "TJ" Lankford, 93, passed away on February 9, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1925 in Ambrose, GA. He married Mary Helen Murphy in 1951. They settled in Arlington where they raised their five children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 742 Arlington Road North, Jacksonville, FL on Thursday February 14 at 11:00 am with Rev. James R Boddie, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Park Cemetery 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211, where military honors will be rendered. A reception will be held at the church following the committalservice.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at ArlingtonParkFuneralHome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 13, 2019