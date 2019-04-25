|
|
TIMBLIN
Timothy D. Timblin, November 9, 1948-April 19, 2019
Tim Timblin passed away after a brief illness. Tim is survived by his wife Priscilla, children Moriah & Malachi Willis; mother Jean Timblin, brother Mark Timblin, sister Lynette Self, nephew Paul Self, niece Natalie Nobles (Jared), great nephews Tucker and Jackson Nobles and great niece Lucy Jean Nobles.
Tim's memorial service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at River City Baptist Church; 6801 Merrill Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019