Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
River City Baptist Church
6801 Merrill Rd.
Timothy D. Timblin

Timothy D. Timblin Obituary
TIMBLIN
Timothy D. Timblin, November 9, 1948-April 19, 2019
Tim Timblin passed away after a brief illness. Tim is survived by his wife Priscilla, children Moriah & Malachi Willis; mother Jean Timblin, brother Mark Timblin, sister Lynette Self, nephew Paul Self, niece Natalie Nobles (Jared), great nephews Tucker and Jackson Nobles and great niece Lucy Jean Nobles.
Tim's memorial service will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at River City Baptist Church; 6801 Merrill Rd.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
