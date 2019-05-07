Harvey

Timothy Lane Harvey, 53, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord with his family by his side on May 5, 2019. Tim courageously battled an aggressive disease and now is at peace with Jesus. Tim was born and raised in Jacksonville and served in the Army Transportation Command. He attended Florida State and earned his Master's of Business Administration from Wake Forest University and was employed by Convergys in Corporate Finance. Tim is survived by his parents, Bill and Cynthia Harvey; brothers, Todd and Troy (Mari); five nieces and nephews, a great-niece, and 4 great-nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at All Souls Anglican Church, 4042 Hartley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. The Internment will take place at Mandarin Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.

