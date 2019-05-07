Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Harvey

Obituary Condolences

Timothy Harvey Obituary
Harvey
Timothy Lane Harvey, 53, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord with his family by his side on May 5, 2019. Tim courageously battled an aggressive disease and now is at peace with Jesus. Tim was born and raised in Jacksonville and served in the Army Transportation Command. He attended Florida State and earned his Master's of Business Administration from Wake Forest University and was employed by Convergys in Corporate Finance. Tim is survived by his parents, Bill and Cynthia Harvey; brothers, Todd and Troy (Mari); five nieces and nephews, a great-niece, and 4 great-nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at All Souls Anglican Church, 4042 Hartley Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. The Internment will take place at Mandarin Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 7 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now