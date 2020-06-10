MILLER
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Tim E. Miller, a loving husband, and father passed away peacefully at the age of 76. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on August 11, 1943, to Bob and Lillian Miller and graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis in 1961. He moved to Sarasota, FL at the age of 21. He met his true love (Renee) on a blind date, April 22, 1967. They were married on June 22, 1968, after his US Navy deployment. He worked for CSX transportation from July 1968 – April 2000. Tim had a passion for serving the Lord, family, bicycling, motorcycling, and golfing. He was very involved in the church and served to further the Lord's Kingdom. He loved supporting his family through their wide variety of endeavors. Several of these endeavors were modeled through his very active lifestyle. Tim's father, Bob, mother, Lillian, and brother, Dave preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Renee; his children, Cindy Anderson (Allen) and Barry (Rachel); his sister, Sandy Robbins (Russell); his grandchildren, Nathan, Corban, Amanda, Ryan, Andrew, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Creekside Christian Church, 92 Lifespring Way, St. Johns, FL 32259 at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed at https://vimeo.com/427506539. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Tim Miller to be sent to Creekside Christian Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.