Timothy Roger Taber, 50, died July 13 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.
Timothy was born on June 29, 1970, in Providence RI.
Originally from Warwick, RI, Tim spent his life living between Rhode Island and Florida. He moved back to Florida in 2015.
Timothy was a fan of The Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed music in a wide variety. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and making people laugh.
He is survived by his mother Andrea Watson of Triangle, VA. He leaves behind four sons, Zachary Blocker, Brandon Blocker, Corey Taber, and Joseph Taber. He had one granddaughter. Siblings, Jeffrey Watson, Stephanie Taber Wilmot, Jason Taber, Melissa Taber, Stephen Taber, and two stepsisters, Sandra Watson and Jennifer Dith.
He was preceded in death by his father Stephen Taber.
At this time, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, there will be no formal services held by the family.
