|
|
Thompson
Tina Marie Thompson, formerly of Toledo, OH, Florence, KY, and Merritt Island, FL, passed away on December 30, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer at the Vitas Hospice Center in Rockledge, FL. She was 58 years old.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents Alice (Baker) Keiser and Darrel Murry Keiser, and her brother Kenton Keiser. She is survived by her husband William Warren Thompson, daughter Lauren (Thompson) Driver, son Michael William Thompson, son-in-law Kelvin Matthew Driver, daughter-in-law Khristina Renee Collins, grandchildren Sherri-Nicole Driver and Kathryn Driver, nephews Jecoby Keiser and Corey Keiser, and nieces-in-law Lisa Keiser and Crystal Keiser, and their children, great-nieces Natalie Collins and Emily Collins.
Tina was born in Toledo, OH. She graduated from Central Florida Bible College. She met and married William Thompson, formerly from Jacksonville, in 1983. Tina traveled the world with her husband William and home-schooled her two children. She graduated from Cincinnati Christian University with a Master's Degree in Counseling. She had a long career as a mental health counselor for children in foster care. She was an avid scrapbooker, homemaker and beloved mother. She was spunky, sweet and full of life. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020