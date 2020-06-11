Foreman
On March 24, 2020, Todd Hunter Foreman of Jacksonville, FL passed away at the age of 72.
Todd was born in Athabasca, Alberta, Canada to Wray and Norma Foreman in 1947. After he was ordered to active duty in Vietnam, he studied at Cal State Fullerton. Todd's job moved him all around the country and he finally settled in Jacksonville, FL. He was married twice, having three children from his first, and raised two from his second, Jason and Jammie. He enjoyed working and restoring cars and also liked to hunt with his friends as much as he could.
Todd is survived by three sons Richard, Todd (TJ), and Michael; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at Jacksonville National Cemetery on July 15, 2020, at 9:00 am. To sign and add stories to Todd's online obituary visit it at Neptune Society of Jacksonville's website.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.