Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs
Tom Croft


1946 - 2019
Tom Croft Obituary
Croft
Tom Croft (Orson J. Croft, Jr.) 73 years old. Tom was born August 19, 1946, in Jacksonville, FL and went home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019, in Gainesville, FL.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. He will be laid to rest in Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Services entrusted to Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, (904) 264-1233.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
