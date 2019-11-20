|
Lyle
Tom Lyle - Savannah, GA
Born in Jacksonville, FL, world-renowned Marvel and DC Comic artist, Tom Lyle, died on November 19, 2019, due to complications from a brain aneurysm. He was 66.
In addition to being an artist, he taught Sequential Art at Savannah College of Art and Design for over 15 years. He became an inspiration, guiding force, mentor and often second father to many of his students.
He is best known for drawing the Robin Mini-Series, Spiderman and designing the iconic Scarlet Spider's costume for Marvel. With admiring fans all over the world, he was a regular at many domestic and international comic conventions.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Lyle, and parents, Bitsy and Henry Lyle.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Paris Lyle and family: Patrick Paris, Lori Webb Paris, Jean Paris; his brother, Sandy Lyle, and family: Kim, Kristen, Allyson, Michael, Jessica, Christopher, Kaiden, Brittany, Joe, Kyler; his niece, Kathryn Lyle Dailey, and family: Brien, Veronica, Lucy, Hudson; his nephew, Sam Somers and his wife Dori; nephew Layton Lyle.
Tom's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.
In lieu of flowers, please see Tom Lyle's Go Fund Me page or make a donation to Grace United Methodist Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019