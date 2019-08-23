|
Cabeza
Toma (Tommy) Ryles Cabeza, age 100, passed away August 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Cabeza; son, Jack Cabeza; brothers, Jack Ryles and William Ryles; sisters, Aileen Conant and Verne Kilgore. She is survived by nieces, Sandi Ennis, Roxanne Loughlin and nephew Richard Ryles.
Tommy graduated from Andrew Jackson High, where she played basketball and ran on the track team. She was an avid golfer and played until she was 91, was a founding member of the JWGA and Hyde Park Women's Golf Association.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Those who wish may make memorial contribution in her memory to Community Hospice.
