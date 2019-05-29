|
|
Johnson
Funeral services for Tomika Johnson will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Inst. "Historical" Church, Dr. Rudolph McKissick, Jr., pastor. Survivors include children, Raquan Johnson, and Precious Kirkland; mother, Valerie D. Johnson; other relatives and friends. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019