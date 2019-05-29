Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Tomika Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tomika Johnson

Obituary Condolences

Tomika Johnson Obituary
Johnson
Funeral services for Tomika Johnson will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Inst. "Historical" Church, Dr. Rudolph McKissick, Jr., pastor. Survivors include children, Raquan Johnson, and Precious Kirkland; mother, Valerie D. Johnson; other relatives and friends. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now