Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Tommie Ricks Obituary
Ricks
The funeral service for Tommie Ricks will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at the Samuel C. Rogers, Jr. Memorial Chapel 4315 N Main St. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the mortuary 4315 North Main Street. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
